“Thanks A Latte” campaign spreads joy to Brookings Health System

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Brookings is restarting a campaign from December of 2020 with the goal of showing community support for healthcare workers.

The first campaign set out with a goal of getting 1,000 handmade cards and they more than doubled that.

“We just wanted to let them know that the community was behind them,” Chelsie Bakken said, Brookings public information officer.

The impact on workers continues, as omicron surges.

“I see the emotional wear and tear on my nursing team. It’s hard, it’s challenging and we just want it to get over,” Karen Weber said, the Emergency department director for the Brookings Health System.

Which is why the city decided to bring back the campaign, this time with an additional kick, free coffee.

“We just wanted to tell them again and remind them that we really care about what they do. We really appreciate them. We really support everything they do for our community,” Bakken said.

There are three ways you can participate. You can fill out a card at one of the designated locations listed on the city of Brookings Website. You can print off your own at and deliver it to one of the locations or mail it. If you’re unable to make it out, you can also submit a digital message and they will print it for you.

Whichever method you choose the city will add the bag of coffee and delivery it to the health system.

