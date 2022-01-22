USF women top Bemidji State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Led by a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds from junior guard Dallie Hoskinson, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (12-6, 7-4 NSIC) took a 66-59 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross-division decision over Bemidji State (9-8, 7-5 NSIC) on Friday (Jan. 21) at the Stewart Center.

In picking up the win, the Cougars improved to 12-6 overall and 7-4 (.636) in the NSIC South as they retained a hold on second place and sit just a half game out of first place (Minnesota State, 8-4, .667). BSU dropped to 9-8 overall and 7-5 in the league. Since the start of 2022, USF has won 4-of-5 and only have a one-point road loss at Northern State (60-59).

Hoskinson recorded her fifth double-double of her career and had a season-best 12 rebounds. Hoskinson was 5-of-14 from the field and hit her only three while grabbing a season-best eight offensive rebounds. With her 13 points, she is just six away from 700 career points (694) and tonight with 12 board reached 600 career rebounds. She now has 31 double-figure scoring games and 11 at USF.

Freshman guard Megan Fannin also reached double digits for the 12th time in her career and 11th this year by scoring 12 points with three rebounds. USF had a solid contribution from freshman guard JeMae Nichols, who in her second start, had nine rebounds and four points. Krystal Carlson, Olivia Gamoke and Madison Wuebben all added eight points while Danielle Schaub supplied seven.

“Bemidji State is a very good basketball team with Rachel Heittola and Trinity Yoder leading them,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 263rd career win as USF improved to 8-0 all-time against Bemidji State in NSIC play. “We are very pleased with this win. We had another solid defensive effort. After holding NSU to 60 points, we limited BSU to 59. I think the thing we are doing much better is cutting our turnovers down and rebounding the basketball,” he said.

In the opening quarter, BSU jumped out to a 14-11 lead before the Cougars responded by taking control in the second and third quarters. USF outscored BSU, 20-14, in the second quarter for a 31-28 halftime lead. With a 22-12 third quarter, USF led, 53-40. Then, USF built the advantage to 66-50 before BSU scored the final nine points of the game.

Key for USF was its strength inside as they outscored BSU, 34-28, in the paint. With the 43-33 rebound edge, USF had a massive 23-to-4 margin on second chance points. And, USF’s deep bench made a big impact again with its 21-to-5 bargin over the Beavers.

Overall, USF hit on 25-of-66 field goals for 37.9 percent, including 4-of-11 from three-point range for 36.4 percent. USF made 12-of-15 foul shots and also had three blocks and five steals while recording 12 assists on 25 made baskets.

BSU, which had 22 points from Trinity Yoder and 19 from Rachael Heittola, was 19-of-53 from the field for 35.8 percent. From three-point range, BSU was 5-of-15 and they converted 16-of-18 foul shots for 88.9 percent.

SCORING SUMMARY –

In a back-and-forth first quarter, USF had some shooting issues, hitting just 3-of-13 field goals for 23.1 percent but made 4-of-6 foul shots. BSU did not fare much better as the Beavers made just 3-of-11 field goals for 27.3 percent but gained the quarter edge at 14-11 with 7-of-8 free throw conversions.

Carlson scored four points early as the Cougars took a 4-2 lead over BSU. After USF led, 6-4, the Cougars had a 3:20 scoring drought as BSU built a 9-6 lead at the 3:38 mark. Off an offensive rebound and put back by Hoskinson and three-pointer from Wuebben, USF took an 11-9 lead with 2:31 to play in the first half. BSU rebounded with five straight points as Taylor Vold’s three pushed the Beavers into a 14-11 advantage at the quarter break.

USF outscored, BSU, 20-14, in the second quarter after taking control of the boards (22-20 margin on the glass). With a late 12-3 run USF took a 31-28 lead to the halftime break. In the quarter, USF was 8-of-21 for 38.1 percent and made all three of its free throws. BSU was 5-of-16 for 31.3 percent and just 1-of-6 from three while also hitting all of its free throws.

Early in the second quarter, BSU opened on a 5-2 run to grab a 19-13 lead at the 9:15 mark after a basket by Brooklyn Bachman. USF drew within four at 6:02 after Carlson hit a jumper to keep USF within 23-19. Baskets by Nichols and Schaub, who converted “and 1″, helped USF pull within, 25-24 as part of a 5-0 run. Hoskinson’s three gave USF a 29-28 lead at the 1:35 mark and Wuebben’s driving lay-up at the buzzer helped USF finish the 12-3 run and take a 31-28 lead at the half.

Through 20 minutes, USF, which was led by Hoskinson’s seven points and seven rebounds, was 11-of-34 for 32.4 percent and 2-of-5 from three-point range as well as 7-of-9 at the foul stripe. BSU was 8-of-27 for 29.6 percent and 2-of-8 from three-point range. They hit 10-of-11 free throws. Trina Yoder had 12 points to lead the Beavers.

With a 22-12 margin in the third quarter, USF took a 53-40 lead to the break. The Cougars made 9-of-20 field goals, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, for 45.0 percent. Kiara James scored six points in the quarter and Olivia Gamoke added five as the Cougars took the double-digit advantage. BSU hit just 3-of-11 for 27.3 percent and were aided by making 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Early on, Heittola hit a triple to tie the game at 31. Wuebben matched the three at 7:36 as the Cougars led, 34-31. With the score deadlocked at 36, Gamoke had five straight points including a triple for a 41-36 advantage. Then, James came up big with two of her three baskets in the quarter to push USF’s advantage to 49-39 (1:25). Then, USF had a basket from Fannin and another basket by James to take a 53-40 lead with under a minute left.

In the fourth quarter, USF hit 5-of-12 field goals for 41.7 percent and knocked down 3-of-4 foul shots. BSU which had a 19-13 advantage, made 8-of-15 field goals for 53.3 percent and was 3-of-3 on free throws however they were unable to stay with the Cougars, which pushed the lead to double figures for a good share of the final quarter. Fannin’s basket helped USF maintain a double-digit lead and then Gamoke knocked down a free throw for a 58-46 advantage with seven minutes to play. Two foul shots by Taylor Vold cut USF’s lead to 60-50 with 5:54 left in the quarter.

USF responded with a 6-0 run for a 66-50 lead when Schaub’s jumper was true with 4:12 on the clock. BSU closed by scoring the final nine points of the game but the issue was decided by that point.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.