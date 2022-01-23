Sno Jam Comedy wraps up 6th annual festival Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday wraps up the 6th annual Sno Jam Comedy Festival in Sioux Falls, and Co-Founder Dan Bublitz, Jr. said this year has been a resurgence for them following the pandemic.

“We have a lot of great events going on like I mentioned we have the punch line punch out that is taking place that an earlier show than at seven o’clock our third standup showcase that will feature 10 comedians throughout the country.” said Bublitz. “Then after that show, we are closing it out with Dennis Regan from Dry Bar, from Comedy Central and it is going to be a great show. It is a good way to close out the 2022 Sno Jam Comedy Festival.”

Over 30 comedians made their way to Sioux Falls for the four day event from the United States and Canada.

“We have people coming from Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, people than come from all around the region they buy passes they take off work they spend all the time they can and that why we have the festival passes for every year so you can go to all the events, and we try to schedule them so you can go to every event. ” said Co-Founder Nathan Hults.

As with their previous festivals, it’s all for a good cause. This year like the rest, the net proceeds of the festival are going towards Special Olympics South Dakota.

“Accumulatively to this day we have raised approximately $20,000 for special Olympics over the last five years and hopefully it gets to be a bigger number this year.” said Bublitz.

This year has also been a change for the organizers, as Sno Jam Comedy is now a full non-profit organization. They hope in the future to be able to host different events outside of their annual festival, but note it’s taken a huge effort from many to get this far.

“We cannot do Sno Jam without all the sponsors, without all the volunteers, without all the people coming to our shows. Thank you so much for the people who have come and people who are going to come. Thank you so much.” said Hults.

Although the 6th annual Sno Jam Comedy Festival is wrapping up, there’s still much to check out for the future. More information about the festival can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.