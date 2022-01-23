Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota State thrashes Western Illinois in Brookings

By Cooper Seamer and SDSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team scored early and often in a 114-50 win over Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. All five SDSU starters put up double figures in the contest, paced by 19 from Paige Meyer. SDSU moves to 12-8 on the season and 8-1 in the Summit League.

With 114 points and 45 field goals, the Jackrabbits nearly set single-game program records in both categories. The SDSU record for both marks was set against Texas A&M International in 2003, when the Jacks scored 119 points with 47 field goals. The Jackrabbits opened up a 20-3 lead over the first six minutes and never looked back, leading 28-11 after one quarter, 62-22 at halftime and 88-33 after three periods.

Meyer was joined in double digits by Paiton Burckhard (15), Tylee Irwin (14), Tori Nelson (13) and Myah Selland (12). Kallie Theisen and Haleigh Timmer came off the bench to add nine and six points, respectively. Timmer hit all six free throw attempts, including two from a WIU technical foul early in the game. Addison Hirschman chipped in seven points, all in the fourth quarter. Meyer was nearly perfect from the floor, going 8-for-9 in field goal shooting and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. The freshman also led the team in steals and assists, tallying six of each to go with three rebounds and one blocked shot.

Burckhard’s scoring output included a trio of 3-pointers. She also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Irwin went 5-for-7 from the floor and added three freebies, four rebounds and three assists. Nelson and Selland led the Jackrabbits on the boards with seven rebounds apiece. Nelson also had two blocks.

In total, 13 Jackrabbits scored at least two points and eight hit at least one 3-pointer. SDSU finished the game 64% from the field, connected on 11 3-pointers and was 13-for-13 from the free throw line. The Jackrabbits outscored the Leathernecks 58-14 in the paint and 31-5 off turnovers. SDSU’s defense held the Leathernecks to 27 percent shooting and 14 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers. Danni Nichols, who averages 17.7 points, was allowed just seven points. Elizabeth Lutz led Western Illinois with 12 points before she fouled out.

The Jackrabbits made a two-game road trip up north to take on North Dakota and North Dakota Thursday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Joy Ranch of South Dakota is under some new leadership and is planning big expansions for the...
Joy Ranch of South Dakota expands under new leadership
Update on COVID-19
19 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota
Hospitalized with two brain tumors December 4th
Brandon Valley’s Chad Garrow passes away

Latest News

The Augustana men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 101-67 rout of St. Cloud State...
Augustana puts on offensive showcase at home over St. Cloud State
Augustana puts on offensive showcase at home over St. Cloud State
Three Coyotes reached double-figures in South Dakota’s 70-43 win over St. Thomas
South Dakota tops St. Thomas to continue win streak
South Dakota tops St. Thomas to continue win streak