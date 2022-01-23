Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota tops St. Thomas to continue win streak

By Cooper Seamer and USD Athletics
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three Coyotes reached double-figures in South Dakota’s 70-43 win over St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (16-4, 9-0 Summit) extends its nation-leading winning streak to 14-straight victories and finished the first half of the Summit slate with a perfect record.

“Every game, especially conference games presents a different set of challenges and our young ladies made some adjustments, especially in the second and third quarter which allowed us to pick up another key win,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit . “We now have to get rested and recovered and have a great week of practice as we prepare to travel to North Dakota next weekend.”

Senior guard Chloe Lamb led all scorers with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Classmate Liv Korngable added 17 points, four assists and four rebounds. Second-year freshman Maddie Krull scored 15 points for the second-straight game. She was 5-of-9 from the floor with a pair of assists, a block and a steal. St. Thomas (6-12, 3-5) held an early lead, 15-9, in the second quarter before USD went on a tear. Korngable scored seven points on three consecutive trips down the court to begin the momentum shift.

Korngable’s layup with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter started off a 26-0 run by the Coyotes that lasted a span of 10 minutes of game clock. USD made 62.5 percent (10-of-16) during that time frame and forced six Tommie turnovers. The Coyote defense held St. Thomas to 12 points or fewer in all four quarters and to a season-low scoring output of 43 points.

No Tommie player reached double-figures. South Dakota shot 46 percent (29-of-63) from the floor. St. Thomas made 32.6 percent (15-of-46) from the field. South Dakota edged St. Thomas out on the glass, outrebounding the Tommies 37-29. Senior Hannah Sjerven and freshman Grace Larkins both grabbed seven apiece.

The Coyotes return to action on Thursday at North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.

