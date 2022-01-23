USF take home win against UM Crookston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With 16 points from Megan Fannin and 14 off the bench by Madison Wuebben, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (13-6, 8-4 NSIC South) turned back Minnesota Crookston (1-16, 1-11 NSIC) in a hard fought NSIC cross divisional contest at the Stewart Center on Saturday (Jan. 22).

With the victory, USF won for the fifth time in six games, improved to 9-1 all-time against UMC and retained a hold on second place in the NSIC South at 8-4. USF is just a half-game back of Minnesota State in the NSIC South. USF, which is 13-6 overall, will take to the road against NSIC North leaders St. Cloud State (13-3, 11-2 NSIC) and Minnesota Duluth (13-4, 11-2 NSIC) on Jan. 28-29.

USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen was impressed by UMC and pleased to come away with a victory. ”They battled hard all game long and gave us some problems. You have to give credit to them. They have some really outstanding players in Abi Fraaze and Kylie Post. They are really close and are proving to be a really difficult team to deal with,” said Traphagen, who now has 264 career wins at USF. ”I thought we were pretty good at times today. Megan (Fannin) got going in the second half and Madison (Wuebben) came off the bench to provide a spark. In assessing our play, we are getting a lot of good looks and we just have to start making shots more consistently from the perimeter while also attacking the rim and trying to draw contact,” he said.

Against UMC, Fannin hit 5-of-15 field goals and also 5-of-6 from the free throw line le securing four rebounds and recording three steals, a career-high. She also reached double digits for the 13th time this season and second game in a row. Wuebben was just a point off her career-best but reached double digits for the second time with 14 points. She was 5-of-7 from the field and tied her career-best by hitting three triples on five attempts. Wuebben also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Cougars also had solid production from Dallie Hoskinson who had nine points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 36 minutes. Hoskinson moved past 700 career points and now has 703. Danielle Schaub added seven points and six rebounds while sophomore Madison Birnbaum supplied nine points and three rebounds in 11 minutes. While USF hit just 38.7 percent from the floor on 24-of-62 shooting, the Cougars converted 9-of-25 from three-point range for 36 percent. However, they did not meet their season average at the foul line as they were just 13-of-22. Key to the Cougars’ success was its 27-to-10 margin in points off turnovers.

The Cougars had 12 steals, including four by Krystal Carlson, as UMC committed 20 turnovers in the game. For USF, they have had double-digits steals 11 times this season as their defense as become one of the best in the league. Over the past three games, they allowed 60 points to NSU, 59 to Bemidji State and 60 today vs Minnesota Crookston. Also pivotal to USF’s success tonight was its advantage on the break as they had a 20-to-7 margin. And, led by Wuebben, USF also had a 33-to-13 advantage in bench points.

While UMC was hurt by turnovers, they had a solid shooting night until the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles hit on 16-of-30 shots through the first three quarters and finished 21-of-50 for 42 percent. They were just 5-of-20 in the fourth quarter for 25 percent. The Golden Eagles were led by Abi Fraaze with 16 points and seven rebounds while Abigail Leach added 14 points, including 4-of-9 from three-point range, and Bren Fox had 10 points. UMC opened up a 16-13 lead after one quarter but the Cougars outscored the visitors, 22-13 in the second quarter to take a 35-29 lead to the halftime. Once again, UMC had a 16-13 margin the third quarter as USF’s lead was just 48-45. Then, after UMC tied the game twice in the fourth quarter, the Cougars had a 22-15-point margin for the final 10-point decision.

