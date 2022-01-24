Aberdeen wins Cacklin’ Community Award for pheasant season focus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen was awarded the 2021 Cacklin’ Community award last week. The award is presented by the Department of Tourism as part of their Rooster Rush campaign to welcome hunters into South Dakota.

”It means a lot to us up in the northeast region. It’s kind of the award that all of us get to rally around and strive to win. It just puts our name out there in front of those hunters one more time,” said Casey Weismantel, the Executive Director of the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

One of the unique ways Aberdeen welcomed hunters was by greeting them at the airport as they arrived by the plane-full during opening weekend with goody bags and sandwiches.

”The sandwiches we usually hand out at the airport as hunters come off the plan, which hearkens back to World War II when soldiers got the sandwiches as they were loading on the trains or passing by on the trains at the depot,” said Katherine Grandstrand, the Event Planning and Marketing Coordinator of the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Aberdeen also hosted a Pheasant Phestival pub crawl for the hunters, which they used to raise money for animal rescues.

”The vendors did pay a fee to be on the plaza, that was a donation straight to the Humane Society or to Pet Rescue League, and then we had hot dogs that were actually served by the Aberdeen Wings players, so people could make a free will donation for the hot dogs and that’s kind of how we raised the money.” said Grandstrand.

Hunting season is big business in Aberdeen, bringing a significant economic impact to the community each year.

”It puts hunters in lodges and hotels. It brings them to our restaurants. It’s all those little things to just bring more people to the area. In the five-county region, it’s about a $15 million impact every season,” said Grandstrand.

This is Aberdeen’s sixth year winning the Cacklin’ Community Award. The last time the Hub City won the award was in 2018.

