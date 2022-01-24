Consistency trumps complacency in Coyotes 9-0 Summit start

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota womens basketball team had to break a bit of a sweat against St. Thomas yesterday.

That “sweat” being a deficit after the first quarter before going on to bury St. Thomas 70-43. It extends the nation’s longest winning streak to 14 straight and, perhaps most importantly, put a perfect cap on the first half of Summit League play.

The 9-0 Coyotes have set themselves up as the clear cut front runner with an average margin of victory in their Summit League games of 25 points. It’s remarkable consistency when it could be easy to get complacent, though they’re head coach is quick to stamp that out.

USD begins the second half of conference play on Thursday at North Dakota State at 7 PM.

