Great Plains Zoo offers temporary discount on admissions prices

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Now until March 1, adults and seniors can benefit from saving on admissions to the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ).

With a $2.30-$3.50 discount off regular adult and senior admissions, “The Everyone Pays Kids Pricing program gives adult visitors a break on the cost of admission during a time when crowds are lighter,” said Denise DePaolo, Director of PR & Engagement. “During winter months, many of our animals – including big cats and snow monkeys – are really in their element. This is a great time of year to observe and connect with our cold-hardy animals – while enjoying GPZ’s beautiful grounds.”

GPZ is open all year, with many animals on exhibit – indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds, weekly education programs, and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens. The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks, pretzels, and more.

Learn more about what’s happening at GPZ by visiting GreatZoo.org/What-To-Do. Tickets can be purchased online at GreatZoo.org or at the Zoo admissions window.

