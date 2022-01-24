Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo staff looking for volunteers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is looking for people to join the zoo family. Staff began searching for volunteers that can help with the Docent Program. Leigh Spencer joined us Monday afternoon to talk about the registration process and how the help is needed. Docents help to engage and educate guests at exhibits throughout the facility.

