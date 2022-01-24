Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty

K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery.(Houston Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Houston police dog was stabbed in the line of duty by a robbery suspect on Saturday.

A K-9 named Nate caught the fleeing suspect, who then turned on the dog with a large butcher knife.

Once the K-9′s human partner caught up after the chase, the suspect dropped the knife.

Nate suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent emergency surgery. The surgery was successful, and Nate is said to be recovering and resting well.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had minor injuries from the dog, but now faces both armed robbery and assault on a police officer charges.

Nate has been with the Houston Police Department for three years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Victim in fatal crash identified
A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
Benjamin Fernandez
Man charged after stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
Plane
Noem announces purchases of new state plane
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe