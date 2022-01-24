Man charged after stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is facing assault charges after police say he stabbed someone outside a downtown Sioux Falls bar.

Twenty-four-year-old Benjamin Fernandez was arrested early Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident took place at a bar near the intersection of S. 1st Avenue and W. 13th street. Witnesses in the bar heard a commotion outside. When they went out to check, they found a 23-year-old man with several stab wounds.

Clemens said the victim was taken to the hospital with cuts on his head, neck, shoulder, and arm. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers found Fernandez a few blocks away. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating the reason for the stabbing. Clemens said the victim was intoxicated, so he was not able to provide a lot of detail.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.