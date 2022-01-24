Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man charged after stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar

Benjamin Fernandez
Benjamin Fernandez(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is facing assault charges after police say he stabbed someone outside a downtown Sioux Falls bar.

Twenty-four-year-old Benjamin Fernandez was arrested early Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident took place at a bar near the intersection of S. 1st Avenue and W. 13th street. Witnesses in the bar heard a commotion outside. When they went out to check, they found a 23-year-old man with several stab wounds.

Clemens said the victim was taken to the hospital with cuts on his head, neck, shoulder, and arm. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers found Fernandez a few blocks away. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating the reason for the stabbing. Clemens said the victim was intoxicated, so he was not able to provide a lot of detail.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

Latest News

Suspicious fire
Police investigate “suspicious fires” at Sioux Falls home
Victim in fatal crash identified
A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal to prod school districts to use most of...
House committee approves bill requiring teacher salary boost
This popular shrimp truck will have your mouth watering
Tru Shrimp to begin trading on Nasdaq