Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Modest activity can prolong life, study says

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Even 10 minutes of exercise a day may do a body good.

The medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine published a study Monday on the impact of modest daily physical activity.

The study looked at the physical activity of over 4,800 adults between the ages of 40 to 85.

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.

They reported similar benefits between participants of different genders and races.

Researchers say the more physical activity a person does, the greater the benefits are to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

Latest News

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot...
Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say
Suspicious fire
Police investigate “suspicious fires” at Sioux Falls home
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed