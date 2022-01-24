More than 500 swimmers converge on Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you want to go swimming outdoors in the frigid temperatures you’ll need to find something to cut the ice.

If you prefer swimming of the indoor and competitive variety the Midco Aquatic Center was the place to be this weekend as more than 500 youth swimmers converged for the Sioux Falls Swim Team’s annual short course meet.

Competition began on Friday and wrapped up today with the 13 & over championships. Click on the video viewer for some of today’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.