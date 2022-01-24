Morning Snow, Afternoon Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few light snow showers moving through the region this morning. Minor accumulations will be possible with most of us seeing less than an inch of new snow. After the snow moves out, we’ll see clearing conditions and temperatures will drop like a rock. Temperatures will be in the single digits above and below zero by the evening commute and the wind will pick up.

A Wind Chill Advisory and a Wind Chill Warning will go into effect this evening and last for some of us until Wednesday morning. Lows overnight will fall into the single digits and teens below zero but it will feel like the -20s and -30s, especially to the north. Highs Tuesday will struggle to make it above zero around the region. We should climb all the way back into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday.

Some slightly cooler air will move in by the end of the week, dropping temperatures by just a few degrees. For the weekend, highs will warm into the 30s and 40s for most of us. We’ll cool down just a bit by the beginning of next week with slight chances of wintry precipitation.

