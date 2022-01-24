Avera Medical Minute
New mother fights for life against COVID, despite being vaccinated

By Alex Gibbs and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A new mother in Texas is fighting for her life against COVID-19, despite being vaccinated.

Alexandra Chandler tested positive for COVID before an emergency C-section, according to KWTX.

After giving birth to her son, Beau and returning home, both were sent back to the hospital a few days later for shortness of breath, only for her to be intubated and experience a double pneumothorax where both lungs collapse.

“I just want more time with her because I’ve never spent this amount of time without her being at home,” her husband, James Chandler said.

Beau is doing better, but Alexandra is still fighting for her life.

“Alex and I have been to church together and I know that she would stand by faith through any of this,” her friend Brittany Rodriquez said. “As disappointing as the prognosis is, I’m hoping for a miracle still and I won’t stop praying for one because I know it can happen.”

Family and friends say her story has gone viral on social media. They have started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

