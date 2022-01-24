Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem pressures House to release AG fatal crash investigation By STEPHEN GROVES

Governor Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pressuring House lawmakers weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general to release the investigative file on his 2020 fatal car crash.

The Republican governor last year delivered the crash investigation to House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

Noem had pledged a transparent process as a House investigative committee sifts through the file. But little of its information has been released publicly.

The governor has stayed involved in the episode ever since Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking on a rural stretch of highway in September of 2020. She has called for her fellow Republican’s dismissal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal crash identified
A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
Benjamin Fernandez
Man charged after stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

The award is presented by the Department of Tourism as part of their Rooster Rush campaign to...
Aberdeen wins Cacklin’ Community Award for pheasant season focus
Warmer Again by Wednesday
Phil Schreck's Monday Night Forecast
Great Plains Zoo staff looking for volunteers
Great Plains Zoo searching for volunteers