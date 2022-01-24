Offensive explosion a product of defensive emphasis for SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State womens basketball team is coming off one of the most dominant performances in the Division One Era, a 114-50 victory over Western Illinois.

Five players scored in double figures led by Paige Meyer’s 19 as SDSU shot 64 percent for the game.

Their 114 points and 45 field goals are the second most in program history, falling just short of marks set during the D2 era back in 2003, and the offensive explosion has come from an increased emphasis on the other end of the court.

The Jackrabbits visit North Dakota on Thursday night at 7 PM.

