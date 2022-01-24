Police investigate “suspicious fires” at Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigated two suspicious fire incidents at the same Sioux Falls home early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Brian Christiaansen says they received a call reporting a car on fire at 2:50 am. Police believe the fire to be domestic-related.

The second call to the fire department came in at 7:15 am for the same address, a house located near Oak View Park. This time the single-family home was on fire, the front window was broken and the fire was in the living room.

The family exited safely before the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived, although the home was heavily damaged by fire and smoke.

No civilian or firefighter injuries occurred during this incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The importance of functioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as having established escape plans, in case of fire, cannot be overstated as they save lives.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow them on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire and twitter.com/siouxfallsfire

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.