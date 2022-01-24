Sanford Health breaks ground on their new medical building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health will add a new 237,000 square foot building to the main medical campus in Sioux Falls.

The building will be equipped with five stories. The top floor will be dedicated to digestive health services, including both procedural suites, clinic space as well as quality education and training area for our GI fellows and training physicians. The fellowship program is the first and only of its kind in North and South Dakota.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023, with doors opening in 2024 on the south side of the main campus.

The Sanford Digestive Health Center will create a convenient environment for our patients with clinic visits and procedures all under one roof. More than 20 GI providers will work in this new building that will include 10 GI procedure suites, 40 pre-procedure suites, recovery rooms, and physician offices.

“My colleagues and I are thrilled to continue offering convenient care options to our patients with the latest endoscopic technologies and treatment modalities in this new building,” said Dr. Jeff Murray, a gastroenterologist at Sanford Health. “Being able to focus on the mission of caring for patients while preparing our future GI specialists all under one roof will create a full circle training moment that will be invaluable to the Sanford family and our community.”

The Sanford Medical Education GI Fellowship Program is a three-year program that is done after a medical resident finishes their Internal Medicine residency. The space created for this program will include a dedicated workspace for students as well as an endoscopic simulation space for trainees to learn endoscopic techniques. This Fellowship Program is made possible by the most recent $300 million donation from T. Denny Sanford.

“Sanford Health is committed to growing its own workforce. It’s programs like this GI Fellowship that will help us mold tomorrow’s health care providers,” said Dr. Murray. “As an already established major teaching site, we look forward to offering these GI Fellows a place where they can build lasting mentorships and relationships with experts in their field.”

The patient experience will start as soon as people get to Medical Building 1 with the first four floors dedicated to parking. There will be a total of 400 spaces available to our patients.

