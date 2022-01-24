Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how...
Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theater in the southwestern German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead, but didn’t give details of how that happened. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

Police didn’t specify how many people were wounded, or how seriously. The university’s press office declined to give any details on the incident and referred all queries to police.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled weapon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

Latest News

Assistant Chief Paul Formolo describes what officers found at the home Sunday.
5 people found dead in Milwaukee home
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after five people were found dead on Sunday.
5 found dead in Milwaukee home
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount