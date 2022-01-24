Avera Medical Minute
Tru Shrimp to begin trading on Nasdaq

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The company hasn’t set an initial price range for its IPO but hopes to start trading on the Nasdaq.

In its SEC filing, the company defines itself as  “an early-stage seafood and biopolymer production company pioneering the development and commercialization of a scalable, shallow-water indoor aquaculture technology platform.”

Tru Shrimp Cos. Inc. is expected to become the premier domestic producer of shrimp and the only domestic FDA-registered at-scale producer of chitosan- a substance used in biomedical, pharmaceutical, dermatology, and high-end consumer cosmetic markets.

Continue reading the full story at www.SiouxFalls.Business with Jodi Schwan.

