Victim in fatal crash identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sisseton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died late Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Summit.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Buick Lucerne was westbound on 127th Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Shayne Cook, the 42-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Note: Records of state-reportable crashes are now available at http://www.safesd.gov/ Records should be available about 10 days after the investigation is complete.

