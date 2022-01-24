Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Victim in fatal crash identified

(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sisseton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died late Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Summit.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Buick Lucerne was westbound on 127th Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and rolled.

Shayne Cook, the 42-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Note: Records of state-reportable crashes are now available at http://www.safesd.gov/ Records should be available about 10 days after the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown woman is warning others to watch out for scams and theft while out shopping, after...
Watertown woman warning others following theft
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Investigation underway after shots fired in Sioux Falls
Brian Kuhns caught COVID in 2020 and needed a double lung transplant. Then, he caught the virus...
Man survives 2nd case of COVID after double lung transplant
A motion states that Kyle Rittenhouse wants the AR-15-style rifle returned so that it can be...
Rittenhouse seeks return of gun used during Kenosha protest
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California

Latest News

A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal to prod school districts to use most of...
House committee approves bill requiring teacher salary boost
This popular shrimp truck will have your mouth watering
Tru Shrimp to begin trading on Nasdaq
Living Well: Planning ahead for your retirement
Focusing on financial wellness in 2022
BBB warns of increased scams into 2022 tax season