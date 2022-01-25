1 killed, 3 injured in crash west of Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning west of Flandreau, authorities say.

The Department of Public Safety says the names of the five people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Troopers say a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, pulling an enclosed trailer, was northbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle hit a patch of ice. The vehicle and trailer slid through the median, colliding with a southbound 2006 Nissan Murano.

The 75-year-old male driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The 76-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.

The two male passengers in the pickup were injured. One passenger, 18, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. The other passenger, 42, received minor injuries and was taken to the Flandreau hospital. The 19-year-old male driver was not injured. Seat belt use for all three pickup occupants is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

