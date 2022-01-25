10pm Sportscast Monday, January 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota men’s basketball team made it 5 straight win a win in Macomb, IL Monday night. The 2nd-ranked West Central girls needed a late rally to beat SF Christian. Tanner Te Slaa will play college basketball at SDSU after a great career for Boyden Hull in hoops and BH/Rock Valley in football. And Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer led the O’Gorman gymnasts to victory over Yankton.

