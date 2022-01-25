Avera Medical Minute
2nd-ranked West Central girls host Sioux Falls Christian

Trojans improve to 13-1 with rally to beat Chargers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked West Central girls trailed SF Christian in the 4th quarter before they final took control of the game and rallied to win 64-57 to improve to 13-1. The Chargers led by 7 points in the final seconds of the first half as Kylah VanDonkersgoed led the way with 19 points and Ellie Lems had 14.

But the Trojans roared back in the second half for the 7 point victory. Tabor Teel scored 23 points in the winning cause and Josslin Jarding had 16 for Joe Caffrey’s team. Their only loss is to top-ranked and unbeaten Wagner at the Hanson Classic.

