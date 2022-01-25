Another Cold Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect across northern and eastern parts of the region. Most of us will see these expire around noon, but some of these will last through today, tonight, and into early tomorrow.

We’re going to see plenty of sunshine in the east today with clouds breaking in central South Dakota. Despite all that sunshine, it will remain cold today with highs in the single digits and teens. It will feel like it’s below zero thanks to a light wind. Warmer air will move in for Wednesday and will lead to some light snow that we’re tracking. It’s going to be very similar to what we saw this past Friday where the wind will pick up out of the south and minor snow accumulations will occur.

On Thursday, clouds will linger with temperatures remaining in the lower 30s. Warmer air will continue to move in for Friday under a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the 30s and even some 40s further to the west. This weekend looks quiet with mild temperatures sticking around. Heading into next week, dry weather will continue, but we’re tracking a better chance for precipitation by the middle of next week.

