Coaching legend Garrow remembered for soft-spoken brilliance and benevolence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No doubt, Chad Garrow will be remembered as the head coach who turned Brandon Valley’s football program into a powerhouse, with two state championships and a program-record 131 wins in 16 seasons.

“Nobody prepares more, nobody watches film more,” said Matt Christensen, who was Garrow’s defensive coordinator for over a decade before taking over as interim head coach this past season, when Garrow was battling Gliboblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Christensen said Garrow is a genius with X’s and O’s, “and he just cares about the kids so much that they’re willing to do what it takes.”

One of Garrow’s closest friends, Christensen isn’t quite ready to talk in the past tense about Garrow, who died on Friday, just three weeks after his 55th birthday.

Judging by what some of his former fellow coaches, athletes, and bosses had to tell Dakota News Now on Monday, Garrow’s legacy will go well beyond that brilliant football mind.

“A coach, a second father, a family friend,” is how Brandon Valley senior receiver Peyton Carroll will remember Garrow.

“He was everything you could possibly need in a person. On the football field, he was a man of short words, but when the words did come out, it meant a ton to everybody, because it means he does care about everything.”

Carroll said Garrow was always in the BVHS hallways, always checking on players, and was “always someone you could go and talk to,” whether you were an athlete or not.

“He liked everybody,” Carroll said. “He loved everybody.”

BVHS activities director Bill Freking coached with Garrow on the Lynx staff for almost 20 years, first as a fellow assistant and then as Garrow’s offensive coordinator for over a decade as the Lynx evolved from a competitive team to a perennial state contender.

“It wasn’t just about football for him,” Freking said. “(My own kids) viewed him as that uncle. It wasn’t ‘that’s head coach Garrow,’ it was all about bringing in everybody’s families together. When we had a pot luck night, it was all about us getting the coaches’ wives and families together.”

Christensen said Garrow loved attending former players’ weddings and wedding receptions, and noticed Garrow was a “pied piper” around kids, some who would become future relay runners for Garrow, who was an assistant track and field coach.

“He would just get to know these little girls,” Christensen said. “They’d kind of understand he was a football coach but they could also maybe run (track) for him someday. He was a great softball coach for his daughters, so it was really cool to see.”

Garrow had two daughters - Savannah and Alicia - and his son A.J. played football for him at BV before starting at the University of Sioux Falls, where Garrow as a player met his wife Melissa, the daughter of legendary USF coach Bob Young. After graduating, Garrow was an assistant coach for his father-in-law for several years before coming to Brandon in 1999.

His influence went well beyond his football families. When a flood devastated the Brandon area a few years ago, when Garrow’s players were on the front lines.

“Having the families that were experiencing some of the hardest times of their life where things are floating down the river and we were trying to help them save homes... he was instrumental in some of those kinds of things,” Freking said.

“If something was going on in the community, our coach was leading the way and trying to help us get those things taken care of.”

Over Thanksgiving weekend of 2020, two weeks after Garrow led the Lynx to their second state title in three years, he learned he had a brain tumor, and his speech and movement would be greatly impaired, requiring chemotherapy and steroids.

His family would soon learn just how much Brandon was about to give back.

“Just an outpouring of support, not only from the school, the community, and not just the football community, but the community as a whole,” said close friend and former athletic director Randy Marso, who hired then-assistant Garrow to take over the BVHS program in 2004.

A “Go Fund Me” page raised thousands for Garrow’s medical bills the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. A “Meal Train” website helped him eat and to lighten the family’s load on paying for food.

“It was amazing how many donations and how many well wishes from the other other football programs we got from the rest of the state,” Marso said, “teams that competed against us in the state championship games. That spoke to who he was.”

While having to spend so much time at Mayo for the treatment of his tumor, his coaching staff funded, then built, the basement man cave Garrow always wanted, just to have a place to escape when he got home.

Tailgator’s, the local sports bar and grill, held a fundraiser for the debut of the hamburger it created in honor of Garrow, a foodie who fervently participated in the Sioux Falls area’s annual “Burger Battle” every January (and made sure you knew about it on his Facebook page).

The burger was called “The Fourth and One” in honor of one of Garrow’s signature decisions in his first state championship win in 2018. It’s still on the menu.

And the BVHS girls relay team made a baton in honor of Garrow, which they keep in one of his socks. They use it only when they anticipate they will break a school record.

“The Garrow baton is the most memorable thing I have with him,” said Elaina Rice, one of his runners. “He was definitely someone who cared tremendously. Tremendously. Such a kind heart, too. He would joke with us every once in a while, but he just cared so much.”

Rice remembers Garrow visiting her when she trained away from the school during the offseason, just to check in.

The Lynx tracksters didn’t see Garrow for almost their season this past spring, as his condition became too weak.

But just as the team bus was leaving for the state meet in Rapid City, Garrow’s car pulled up. Shocked and elated, the entire team piled off the bus, but Rice said “everyone was at a loss for words.”

“He gave each and every one of us a hug, and said all of our names, and said ‘good luck.’” Rice said. “That really meant a lot to us and it definitely made an impact on things.”

Brandon Valley’s girls tied for the Class AA state championship, and Rice anchored Garrow’s 4x100 meter relay team that finished third.

Garrow was able to be around for the occasional Lynx football practice or game this past autumn. As interim head coach, Christensen still listed Garrow atop the coaching staff spreadsheet that listed all their titles.

Next to Garrow’s name was “boss.” Although he was barely able to speak, he still wrote notes to both players and coaches and had several observations, play designs, and suggestions that were utilized in the team’s run to a third consecutive state championship game, and fourth in the last five years.

In one of the final Lynx home games, Carroll stopped by Garrow’s car, where the coach was sitting because it was too cold for someone in his condition to sit outside in the stands.

“I was able to give him one last hug, and tell him ‘we’re doing this for you,’” Carroll said. “And he said, ‘I know you are.’”

It was the last time Carroll saw him.

A coach who Carroll described as one of few words before his brain cancer, Garrow had difficulty speaking more that a few words at a time after the diagnosis. Marso remembers hanging out with Garrow and Melissa and seeing how frustrated Garrow would be that he needed so much time to communicate his thoughts, having to use nods of the head and facial expressions.

“It was all in there,” Marso said, referring to Garrow’s mind.

About two weeks after Garrow celebrated his 55th birthday on New Year’s Day, Melissa reported on social media that her husband fell down in the bathroom, and after taking him to the hospital, it was discovered he had Covid-19. He spent the last several days of his life in a hospice surrounded by family and friends, and got to say goodbye to so many who appreciated him.

Last Tuesday, Marso came in to drop off some food.

“It might just be my inner pride, but I believe when I walked in, he lit up a bit,” Marso said. “He kind of nodded his head and acknowledged that I was there. But again, you could see the frustration, but you could also see the love of his family as they were sitting there.

“I saw him, gave him a kiss on the forehead, told him I loved him, and that was the last time I saw him.”

Christensen said Garrow will leave “an eternal void” on the Brandon Valley football program, athletic community, and city as a whole.

“It’s going to be tough, but you know we miss him, we love him, we want to celebrate him,” Christensen said. “In times like these, without a choice, we’re going to have to find the strength to continue and keep him on the front of our minds and our hearts, and as we do that, it’ll help us. It’ll help us live much better and coach much better.”

Garrow’s lasting legacy, in Christensen’s mind:

“The student athletes matter. Whatever we do and whatever we decide, what we pour into them will pay dividends into the future.”

