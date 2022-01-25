Downtown Sioux Falls Businesses making final Burger Battle push.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2022 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has been the city’s biggest ever, with a record number of votes and more businesses in the competition than ever before.

The competition is not over yet though. Restaurants are still fighting to win both bragging rights and the Burger Battle Trophy.

“We don’t enter these things to lose, so we’re trying to win here,” said Chef Lance’s on Phillips Owner Lance White.

Ever since the competition began on Jan. 1, it has helped bring in a flood of new and returning customers alike.

“The weather is so cold that business kind of dips, so having the burger battle in the middle of the winter kind of helps those of us that run restaurants downtown. So it’s had a big impact especially as the popularity of the burger battle has built over the years,” said Sunny’s Pizzeria owner Jon Oppold.

With 27 restaurants competing in the event, the burger battle continues to be a way for businesses to draw in new customers each and every year.

“I think what’s great is that some people have never even heard of us yet but they hear about us through the downtown burger battle and they’re like oh they have a really great burger now we want to come back, so it’s been really great for business,” said White.

The competition always features several unique burgers, as many chefs try to make something people have never tried before.

“It’s called the ‘Homers In Heaven’ it is a Simpsons themed burger it’s actually a donut burger so it’s all on a Flyboy Donut bun,” said Oppold.

Downtown businesses are encouraging everyone to come out and try as many burgers as they can over the next week, as voting will end on Monday night.

For a full list of the restaurants and burgers competing in the event click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.