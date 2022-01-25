Avera Medical Minute
Girls on the Run looking for volunteer coaches

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girls on the Run Council Director Allison Sinning joined us to talk about the organization. She said that they are looking for 200 volunteer coaches who would be interested in mentoring young girls in their programs. To find out more and sign up, visit their website.

Girl Empowerment | Girls on the Run | Life Skills | Nonprofit

