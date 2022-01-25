Hard work pays off for Tanner Te Slaa who is enjoying a sensational senior season

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) -Tanner Te Slaa can make things look easy. “Those things you just can’t teach. You know you can work on them long and hard but some of that natural ability he has and that touch and the leadership, he’s just had it all along.” Boyden-Hull Head Coach Bill Francis says.

Because growing up on a farm taught him the value of putting in the time that people don’t see. “It kind of instilled a good work ethic in me. So that helped with not only on the floor in games but also outside of games, getting in the gym and doing stuff outside of practice.” Boyden-Hull Senior Tanner Te Slaa says.

And the value of teammates. “In second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade is that he was always the best player on the floor but he didn’t take all the shots like some of those kids. He knew that those four guys playing with him were just as important if he was going to win games.” Francis says.

Whether on the hardwood for Boyden-Hull or under center as quarterback for the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football team, Tanner has found himself making the decisions in crunch time. “I love the big moments, that’s what excites me. I just try to get my teammates involved and I see the floor really well and I just got a high basketball IQ.” Tanner says.

Which might explain why his teams have excelled. Football made consecutive state title games, and the Comet basketball team has been to three straight championship games, winning it all in 2020.

This past week Tanner became their all-time leading scorer with more than 1600 career points. “He knows what he has to do. He’s really a hard working kid.” Francis says.

It’s the kind of success Te Slaa will look to continue when he begins playing basketball at South Dakota State next season. “That’s the stuff you dream about, going to play in a March Madness tournament. Even playing in the Summit League, great competition and that home atmosphere that they have, I’m just super excited about all of that.” Te Slaa says.

Since he certainly knows what it takes to deliver it.

In Hull, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

