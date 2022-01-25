Hospitalizations due to COVID on the rise in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a slight drop in active cases, the state is seeing a surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health current hospitalizations have risen by 30 people to reach a total of 423, the highest number of COVID hospitalizations South Dakota has seen since Dec. 2020.

The DOH also reports an addition of 805 new cases since yesterday. The number of new cases was outpaced by recoveries though, as active cases have declined for the first time in a month to 36,155.

There have also been three additional deaths due to COVID since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,609.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.