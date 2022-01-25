Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hospitalizations due to COVID on the rise in South Dakota

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be reported in South Dakota.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be reported in South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a slight drop in active cases, the state is seeing a surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health current hospitalizations have risen by 30 people to reach a total of 423, the highest number of COVID hospitalizations South Dakota has seen since Dec. 2020.

The DOH also reports an addition of 805 new cases since yesterday. The number of new cases was outpaced by recoveries though, as active cases have declined for the first time in a month to 36,155.

There have also been three additional deaths due to COVID since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,609.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal crash identified
Benjamin Fernandez
Man charged after stabbing outside Sioux Falls bar
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Plane
Noem announces purchases of new state plane
Lyft ride turns into race driven verbal assault
Lyft ride turns into race-driven verbal assault

Latest News

Car crash
1 killed, 3 injured in crash west of Flandreau
Ahmed Mohamed Arson Mug Shot
Police: Man admits to setting fires at Sioux Falls home
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run looking for volunteer coaches
"Kazukes" perform for Good Samaritan residents