Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lombardi comes to Orpheum Theatre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The iconic legend that has helped shape the image of a champion is coming to the Orpheum Theatre. Lombardi, a performance named after the former Green Bay Packers head coach, will show the audience what makes this figure tick. Performances will take place within the first few weeks of February beginning on the third at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal crash identified
Benjamin Fernandez
Man charged after stabbing in downtown Sioux Falls
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Plane
Noem announces purchases of new state plane
Lyft ride turns into race driven verbal assault
Lyft ride turns into race-driven verbal assault

Latest News

Lombardi comes to Orpheum Theatre
The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be reported in South Dakota.
Hospitalizations due to COVID on the rise in South Dakota
Car crash
1 killed, 3 injured in crash west of Flandreau
Ahmed Mohamed Arson Mug Shot
Police: Man admits to setting fires at Sioux Falls home