Lombardi comes to Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The iconic legend that has helped shape the image of a champion is coming to the Orpheum Theatre. Lombardi, a performance named after the former Green Bay Packers head coach, will show the audience what makes this figure tick. Performances will take place within the first few weeks of February beginning on the third at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.