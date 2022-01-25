O’Gorman gymnastics team continues to shine led by Boetel and Meyer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman gymnastics team is having a terrific season. And that continued Monday night when they hosted Yankton in a dual meet at Power and Grace.

Led by Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman went on to win 147.4 to 134.4. Boetel was the All-Around with a score of 38.4, with Meyer right behind with a 38.25. Boetel won the Vault (9.8) and Beam (9.65) while Meyer won the Bars (9.45) and Floor (9.85).

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.