O’Gorman gymnastics team continues to shine led by Boetel and Meyer

Boetel and Meyer lead Knights past Yankton
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman gymnastics team is having a terrific season. And that continued Monday night when they hosted Yankton in a dual meet at Power and Grace.

Led by Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer, O’Gorman went on to win 147.4 to 134.4. Boetel was the All-Around with a score of 38.4, with Meyer right behind with a 38.25. Boetel won the Vault (9.8) and Beam (9.65) while Meyer won the Bars (9.45) and Floor (9.85).

