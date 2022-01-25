Producers carry optimism into 2022 Sioux Empire Livestock Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With dirt and diesel fumes filling the air of the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, the stage is almost set for the 69th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show, bringing in one of the largest show crowds in the region.

“All this dirt was not here this morning, and they’re bringing it in and it looks great so far. And then all of the show ring things are being set up too.” said Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Manager Peyton DeJong

For DeJong, her role as the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Manager allows her to continue her passion for agriculture, by helping oversee the show this year.

“I grew up on a farm and ranch and I love agriculture, and I just want to be able to share that with people. Sioux Falls very agricultural based, which some people might not realize with it being the biggest city in South Dakota.” said DeJong.

But the talk of the show this year will be the ongoing drought conditions in the state, and what producers have had to do to overcome them.

“I think when you looked at last spring, folks were very optimistic. By the time the summer rolled around with as dry as it was, and some of the drought that was taking a hold and had been around for a while. That started to have that producer sentiment roll down.” said Chamber Agribusiness Chairman Tyler Urban.

While Urban said they don’t expect another large sell of livestock like they saw in the summer and fall of 2021, it’s taken it’s toll across the state.

“You really feel for guys when they have to liquidate some cattle and stuff. Certain ranches, they’ve never bought animals back in. So every animal that they’re getting rid of, it’s been born and bred on that place.” said Urban.

But he said there’s optimism for many right now. A rise in market prices is offsetting many of the costs of the drought. That includes making up for increased fertilizer and fuel prices, for hopefully a better year ahead.

“We had some liquidations and stuff like that. Our bred heifer prices right now are starting to kind of tick upwards, and some of our bull sale prices are starting to trend upwards. If we could get some more rain, guys obviously would be even more optimistic.” said Urban.

The 2022 Sioux Empire Livestock Show kicks of Tuesday with a ribbon cutting in the afternoon. More information on the show and a schedule of events can be found here.

