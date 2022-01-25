Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: De Smet senior with goals for nursing

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Camryn Schmidt is a senior with a 3.9 GPA at De Smet high school who plays volleyball, basketball, runs track and cheers while serving on Student Council.

“Camryn is a wonderful student to have in class. she is very motivated and strives for excellence in everything she does,” said De Smet high school teacher Connie Geyer.

She thanks her sister for inspiring her to push herself through school and in life.

“My sister was the biggest role model because she did really good in school, so I always looked up to her,” said Camryn.

She is thankful she got to go to high school in a small town.

“Camryn has the qualities of a leader, she’s a very caring person, so she is intuitive with the needs of other people,” said Geyer.

She wants to go to South Dakota State University for nursing.

“My mom’s a science teacher, so I really liked her class learning about biology and stuff. So nursing just seemed to fix,” said Camryn.

Camryn is continuing to strive to be the best student she can be while enjoying her senior year with her eyes set on the future.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Camryn gets a $250 scholarship from Kingsbury Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

