Update: Police arrest suspect of suspicious Sioux Falls fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police arrested 21-year-old Ahmed Amir Mohamed, the ex-boyfriend of one of the people who resided at the northeast Sioux Falls address that firefighters responded to twice on Monday morning.

The house fire started with Mohamed throwing a molotov cocktail into the living room window. Seven people were reportedly in the house, including a 1-month-old baby. Everyone was able to evacuate safely. Mohamed did not disclose information on the car fire.

In a police briefing Tuesday morning, police spokesman Sam Clemens said Mohamed’s ex-girlfriend gave police his name as a possible suspect.

Mohamed did not resist arrest for 1st-degree arson and admitted to starting the fires.

Mohamed is currently in jail with a $100,000 cash bond.

