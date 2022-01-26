Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 25th

Corsica-Stickney girls hope their luck has changed, OG and WHS girls win and stifling defense has been the key for the USD Women
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Corsica-Stickney girls are ranked 2nd in Class “B” basketball and they’d like to be #1 when it matters most. They are hoping a run of bad luck is in the past. The Washington and O’Gorman girls both were victorious Tuesday night and it’s been a stifling defense that has been key for the USD women during the nation’s longest winning streak-14 straight.

