14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases decline

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported another jump in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, thought active cases declined for the second straight day.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases, though they were outpaced by new recoveries as active infections fell by over 600 to 35,534. This is the second day in a row active cases fell after rising every day for a month straight.

Of the 14 new deaths reported, two people were in their 50s, six were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, and three were over the age of 80.

Current hospitalizations fell below 400 after spiking to 423 on Tuesday. There are currently 396 South Dakotans hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is 39.3% percent, which is slightly lower than recent days but still well above the state’s pandemic average of 15.2%. The national seven-day test positivity rate is just under 25%, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

