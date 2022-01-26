Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan

The new proposal given out to state lawmakers is a drastic scaling back of the proposal initially made by Noem during her budget address last December.
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern about what that could mean for wildlife in the area.
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem is altering her pitch for new campsites at Custer State Park after resounding pushback from lawmakers and constituents.

The newly proposed expansion would create 80 new campsites on 50 acres in the park. The original proposal created 176 campsites on 75 acres of the park, at a different site in the park all together.

Additionally, the price tag on the project drops from roughly $10 million dollars to about $5 million dollars.

In a pamphlet given out to lawmakers by the Governor’s office touting the new proposal, it is explained that this new proposal would not impede on any elk migration patterns, nor would it have any impact on the existing buffalo herds in the park.

However, some lawmakers still feel that the project needs to be scrapped all together.

“This change doesn’t address the primary concerns of the state competing with the private sector,” said State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City). “The government should stay out of it because it can be handled there.”

The proposal in it’s current form, HB 1048, has not yet received an initial hearing date. The Governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the new proposal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
1 killed, 3 injured in crash west of Flandreau
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Ahmed Mohamed Arson Mug Shot
Police: Man admits to setting fires at Sioux Falls home
Victim in fatal crash identified

Latest News

South Dakota House passes bill requiring teacher pay boost
Construction of the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center, IA will be boosted by a...
Sioux Center, IA awarded $50,000 grant for indoor turf facility
On Jan. 26, Dakota State University announced a $90 million initiative to grow the...
VIDEO: Dakota State announces plans for cyber-research expansion
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases decline