Corsica-Stickney girls hoping their bad breaks are in the past

CORSICA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Corsica-Stickney girls basketball team is ranked 2nd in Class “B” and the Jaguars are in search of their first ever state title with a very talented team.

They are hoping some of the bad luck they have had in the recent past with COVID and last year’s knee injury to Avery Broughton. So far, so good. The team is 12-2 so far this season.

Photo-Journalist Sam Tastad caught up with the Jaguars who hope this year’s dreams aren’t cut short by something out of their control.

Avery Broughton, Corsica-Stickney Junior says, ITS REALLY FUN TO BE BACK PLAYING WITH THESE GIRLS. OBVIOUSLY LAST YEAR AFTER I GOT HURT, YOU FIND YOUR NEW ROLE ON THE BENCH, BUT IT’S NOT SAME AS BEING ON COURT WITH THEM.

Casey Tolsma, Corsica-Stickney Senior says, “WE’VE HAD A LOT THAT HAS BEEN TAKEN FROM US.”

Avery says, “WE’VE HAD A FEW ROUGH YEARS WITH SOME BAD LUCK, THAT HAS GAVE US A LOT OF MOTIVATION THIS YEAR. WE WANT TO STAY HEALTHY THIS YEAR, AND FINISH THE YEAR OUT STRONG.”

Lorisa Broughton, Corsica-Stickney Head Coach says, “OUR TEAM MOTTO THIS YEAR IS ACTUALLY CALLED OUR BIKE.”

Casey says, “LIKE THEY STOLE OUR BIKE, WE ARE TRYING TO GET IT BACK.”

Lorisa says, “THERE’S KIND OF AN INSIDE STORY BEHIND IT BUT ITS ABOUT SOMETHING THAT WAS TAKEN FROM YOU.”

Avery says, “MY MOM CAME UP WITH IT AND SHE TOLD US THE STORY OF MUHAMMAD ALI, AND HOW SOMEONE STOLE HIS BIKE WHEN HE WAS LITTLE.”

Lorisa says, “EVERY TIME HE WAS IN THE RING, HE WOULD LOOK AT THE OPPOSING BOXER, LIKE HE STOLE MY BIKE.”

Avery says, “SO US A TEAM, WE GO OUT AND PLAY EVERY GAME LIKE THIS IS THE TEAM THAT BEAT US ON THAT BUZZER BEATER...TWICE OR ITS COVID THAT TOOK THE 2020 STATE TOURNAMENT AWAY FROM US.”

Lorisa says, “YOU KNOW, I THINK THE COVID THING WAS THE WORST BECAUSE YOU DIDN’T KNOW WHAT TO BLAME.”

Avery says, “IT WAS REALLY WEIRD EXPERIENCE, YOU HAD NEVER HEARD OF ANYTHING LIKE THAT.”

Lorisa says, “YOU KNOW THE BUZZER BEATER, WE SHOULD HAVE DONE THIS, WE SHOULD HAVE DONE THAT. YOU CAN LOOK AND SAY AND WHAT MAYBE CAUSED THAT, BUT COVID, THERE WAS THIS VIRUS AND DIDN’T REALLY KNOW MUCH AT THE TIME AND THAT WAS OUR FIRST LOSS TO COVID, SO THAT WAS A TOUGH ONE.”

Avery says, “WE HAVE PLAYED WITH EACH OTHER SINCE WERE LIKE SECOND AND THIRD GRADERS, KNOW EACH OTHER SUPER WELL, WE ARE LIKE A BUNCH OF SISTERS OUT THERE AND THAT REALLY IS WHAT MAKES US A GREAT TEAM, WE HAVE GREAT TEAM CHEMISTRY ON THE FLOOR.”

Casey says, “BEING A SENIOR, I HAVE GONE TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT MY ENTIRE HIGH SCHOOL CAREER EVERY SINGLE YEAR, FOUR YEARS...WE HAVE NEVER QUITE BEEN TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BECAUSE THE SEMIFINAL BUZZER BEATERS, AND COVID, SO BEING IN THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR EVEN WINNING OR NOT, IT WILL HONESTLY MEAN THE WORLD TO ME. IT WILL BE SOMETHING I WILL HOLD ON TO THE REST OF MY LIFE.”

Avery says, “IT WOULD BE A REALLY GREAT FUN EXPERIENCE. WE WANT TO GET TO THAT STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AND HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN IT.”

