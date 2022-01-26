Rep. Johnson discusses civic engagement at Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Dusty Johnson stopped in Aberdeen to speak at Northern State University’s grand opening event for their Center for Public History and Civic Engagement.

Representative Johnson says young people, like university students, have a much more positive attitude toward civic engagement than older generations.

”When you talk to young people, they have a certain optimism that many of us in our 40s or 50s have lost at some point. I think they want to believe in solutions. They want to believe that politics is more about addition and multiplication than about subtraction or division,” said Representative Johnson.

This is why Johnson was happy to support the opening of the Civic Engagement Center.

”America needs a lot more of this. And frankly, I think this kind of interest in civic engagement, the country is hungry for this,” said Representative Johnson.

South Dakota, however, had low voter turnout for those under 25 years of age int he 2020 elections. Johnson attributes this the Republican Party’s domination in the state.

”In South Dakota, sometimes there can be this sense that our elections aren’t really in doubt. I mean, we have a Republican party and Republican candidates that are right now, at this time in history, dominate. It’s not that elections matter less than they ever have, they matter more than they ever have. It just might be that the June elections matter sometimes more than the November do,” said Representative Johnson.

Northern State University’s Center for Public History and Civic Engagement opened in the fall of 2021 and encourages students to take an active role in citizenry through programming, research and archival preservation.

