Sioux Center, IA awarded $50,000 grant for indoor turf facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction of a new indoor turf facility in Sioux Center, Iowa got a big boost.

The Pella Rolscreen Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Pella Corporation, has awarded a $50,000 grant for the American State Bank Sports Complex.

The facility will provide a year-round space for a variety of athletic, recreational and wellness activities. The project is a joint venture between the city of Sioux Center and Dordt University.

“We’re grateful for Pella’s commitment to support quality of life and economic growth in Sioux Center, said Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja. “This facility will add to opportunities for residents and continue to bring people here to work, play, study and live.”

Construction on the 118,000 square-foot complex could begin this spring, with an anticipated completion date of 2023.

The facility, which will offer opportunities for indoor soccer, softball, wellness activities, youth programs, and more, is predicted to draw about 200,000 people a year.

The Pella Rolscreen Foundation provides grants and works to shape the communities in which Pella Corporation team members live and work.

Pella Corporation opened its Sioux Center manufacturing facility in 2000.

