Sioux Empire Livestock show celebrating agriculture in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Empire Livestock Show is going on all week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with animal shows for beef, prospect calf, swine, lamb, and goat.

With so many different animals, people of all ages can come out and enjoy the shows while learning more about agriculture.

“There were plenty of grandmas and grandpas here last night and parents watching the kids show and the FFA and the 4H livestock show, and that’s what makes it great is it brings a lot of people into Sioux Falls and into these buildings while truly showing people about agriculture,” said Phil DeGroot, superintendent of the market swine show.

Not only is the show fun for families, but it also helps the local economy with agriculture -- the biggest industry in South Dakota.

“This one event brings in $3 million to the community as we have 1,200 different exhibitors coming from 25 different states here. We have all these kids here staying with their families for almost a week and they’re eating here and staying at the hotels bringing in all these dollars,” said Sioux Empire Livestock Show event chair Rene Stolsmark.

Vicky Kucachka is one of the 1,200 exhibitors at the show, having spent years preparing her animals for the big event.

“We already have calves on the ground now so we’ll try to pick them out already now for what will come next year. Then we’re already pre-planning our breeding for what we’ll breed out for 2 years from now trying to produce for the Sioux Empire Livestock show,” Kukacka said.

The show has been going on annually since 1954, but participants say it still keeps getting better every year.

“The quality has gotten better over the years cause everyone has changed breeding programs over the years for better performance and everyone has just done a better job overall,” Kukacka said.

