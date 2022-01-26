Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By now you’ve probably seen the video.

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a Door Dash delivery.

The delivery was captured on the home’s Ring camera.

Anastasia Elsinger posted the video on TikTok and it’s since gone viral.

Dakota News Now spoke with Elsinger Wednesday. She didn’t want to go on camera, but she gave us permission to share the video.

In the video, the officer tells Elsinger that he is not “who you’re expecting” as he hands over her order from Arby’s.

The officer says the driver was arrested “for stuff he didn’t take care of.”

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens spoke about the video during the department’s daily briefing on Wednesday.

Clemens joked that a report of an officer moonlighting as a Door Dash employee while on duty was not exactly accurate.

Clemens says the officer stopped a car near the home and the driver was ultimately arrested for a crime.

The officer, who realized the driver was delivering for Door Dash, ended up taking the food and making the delivery on his own.

Clemens says while this isn’t a normal part of an officer’s job, it’s not unusual for them to go out of their way to help others.

“The little things like this, going above and beyond and helping people out, that’s the things that we do,” Clemens said.

The department has received a lot of positive responses and comments to the kind gesture.

