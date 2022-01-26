Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota House passes bill requiring teacher pay boost

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to push schools to increase average teacher compensation from what it was in 2017.

The bill easily passed the Republican-controlled House with just a single dissenting vote and will next proceed to the Senate.

It would extend for three years a requirement that school districts boost average teacher compensation from what it was in 2017.

Schools would risk losing state funding if they fail to increase pay. But they can also apply for a waiver.

