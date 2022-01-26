Avera Medical Minute
Stifling defense has been the key for the red-hot USD women in the 14-game win streak

Coyotes have won 14 straight which is the longest streak in Division One
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota women’s basketball team now has the longest winning streak in Division One with 14 straight.

Wins over Western Illinois and St. Thomas last week were exactly pretty. But in both cases you just knew they were finally going to start making shots and the defense was stifling as it has been all season. They are holding teams to under 50 points a game in Summit League play.

USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says, ”This is a team that it didn’t affect them on the defensive end and it’s been something over the course of the weekend, I think we held both opponents down to 48 points a game and they shot at a 35% clip. And so it’s important for us to continue that mindset. Certainly heading on the road when you don’t know what to expect and what’s going to take place and you know that both teams that we play against play fast.”

The Coyotes remain unbeaten in conference play with those 2 wins and have the North Dakota trip this week playing at NDSU Thursday night and North Dakota Saturday.

USD is now 16-4 for the season and 9-0 in the Summit League. They are giving up just 52 ppg for the entire season.

