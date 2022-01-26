Thune: U.S. must assist Ukraine, NATO allies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday afternoon we were able to spend some time with South Dakota Senator John Thune. We asked him about the American response to what’s happening in Ukraine and if he agrees with the Biden Administration’s plan to send troops to eastern Europe if needed. This is some of what he told us.

“The best thing at least in my view that we can do right now is fortify, provide assistance. Whether that’s intelligence capabilities...whether that has to do with weapons systems. So that the Ukrainian people can defend themselves. And they are people who want to fight. They believe in freedom and democracy and...if Russia decides to make this move I think it could very costly for them.”, said Senator Thune.

Costly for Russia and potentially for Russian leader Vladimir Putin himself. The White House is talking about personally sanctioning Putin’s finances if Russia invades Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.