Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Thune: U.S. must assist Ukraine, NATO allies

Senator John Thune says the United States must do what it can to help Ukraine and NATO allies.
Senator John Thune says the United States must do what it can to help Ukraine and NATO allies.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Brian Allen
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday afternoon we were able to spend some time with South Dakota Senator John Thune. We asked him about the American response to what’s happening in Ukraine and if he agrees with the Biden Administration’s plan to send troops to eastern Europe if needed. This is some of what he told us.

“The best thing at least in my view that we can do right now is fortify, provide assistance. Whether that’s intelligence capabilities...whether that has to do with weapons systems. So that the Ukrainian people can defend themselves. And they are people who want to fight. They believe in freedom and democracy and...if Russia decides to make this move I think it could very costly for them.”, said Senator Thune.

Costly for Russia and potentially for Russian leader Vladimir Putin himself. The White House is talking about personally sanctioning Putin’s finances if Russia invades Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal crash identified
Car crash
1 killed, 3 injured in crash west of Flandreau
Benjamin Fernandez
Man charged after stabbing in downtown Sioux Falls
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Sanford Health expects COVID-19 spike to continue in February
Representative Dusty Johnson stopped in Aberdeen to speak at Northern State University’s grand...
Rep. Johnson discusses civic engagement at Northern State
Even as active COVID-19 cases dropped in the state Tuesday, health systems are still seeing an...
Sanford Health expects COVID-19 spike to continue in February
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners