Warmer but Breezy

Nicer Temps Here to Stay
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Wind Chill Advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. Some parts of the region could experience feels-like temperatures in the -20° to -30° range.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region today. The wind will also start to pick up. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph at times during the afternoon, but the wind will be coming out of the south. That means temperatures will be warming up today! Highs will be in the 30s for many with 40s in central and western South Dakota. A quick-moving front will swing through on Thursday, leading to a chance for a few flurries. Highs will drop to the 20s in the north with 30s elsewhere.

Friday will bring more sunshine as temperatures rebound slightly back to the 30s and even getting back to the 40s in western South Dakota. This weekend will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s. On Sunday, we’ll see more sunshine and similar temperatures.

The dry and quiet trend will continue for the beginning of next week, but by the middle of next week, we’re tracking the threat for wintry precipitation followed by another dramatic cool down by the end of next week.

