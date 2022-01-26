Washington girls edge Lincoln, top-ranked O’Gorman rolls past Tea Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top two teams in girls Class “AA” basketball were victorious on Tuesday night, but they took different paths to get there.

The #1 O’Gorman Knights beat Tea Area 64-34. Hannah Ronsiek led the way with 24 points and Mahli Abdouch had 17 for the 10-1 Knights. Katie Vasecka led the Titans with 17 points.

And the #2 Washington Warriors prevailed against Lincoln 61-49 in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate. The game was tied in the final quarter before the Warriors took control to win by 12. They outscored the patriots 24-13 in the final quarter. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 18 for the Warriors. Alexus Motley and Hannah Harper each had a dozen. Mariah Siem had a game-high 22 for the Patriots.

